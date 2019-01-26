Uncategorized

Banky W collected N57million from Buhari – Woman claims

A Lady on twitter identified as Shalom Miriam Shehu‏, has claimed Banky W collected the sum of N57million to run adverts for President Muhammadu Buhari, which he never did.

According to Mariam, she has evidence of the transaction between Mr Bankole Wellington, who is contesting for Federal House Of Representatives under Modern Democratic Party, and the campaign organization of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her tweet reads :

Mr. Wellington, come out and support Buhari with your chest. You can’t be doing this non-partisan shit forever. Your EME Company you converted to PR firm got a contract of N57m through one Abubakar Ahmed to promote Buhari. Why have you not been doing your work?

I have a picture of you and your wife traveling to Abuja via Arik Air in December where the contract was signed. Your client paid for the Business class that you and Adesuwa traveled with that day. The trip was on a Sunday morning. I dare you to deny this

See tweet below:




