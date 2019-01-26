‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Modern Democratic Party(MDP) house of Representative candidate for Eti Osa constituency(Lagos), Olubankole Wellinghton, in the forthcoming coming election in February next month has been roasted by Nigerians following the comments he made regarding the suspended chief justice of Nigeria.

The popular musician who was replying to a Dr Joe Abah’s view on the ongoing national issue was slandered and labeled incapable as a result of his view on the subject matter.

What Banky W said:

This is the most unbiased & balanced summary I have read about this whole Chief Justice matter. Everyone should read it. Looks to me like everyone in this case is compromised. The President, Chief Justice, NJC, CCT – None of them did the right thing. Question is what happens now? — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

What they are saying:

Banky W is not capable…..only thing he’s capable of is marrying Adesua. Dude should just forget politics for now and focus on his music and matrimonial home. — ♥QUE SERA SERA♥™💎 (@CescOmoniyi) January 26, 2019

See how Davido is speaking up? Falz too? But Banky W wants us to vote him into power for being the cool kid. — OGE (@MmabyOge) January 26, 2019

Internationally acclaimed musician and actor Banky W doesn’t understand the concept of the separation of powers and why the sanctity of that simple concept is the foundation upon which true democracy rests. The irony? I hear he’s contesting to become a law maker. Lols. https://t.co/MweEpAJ2HR — Ose El Sudenih (@Papadonkee) January 26, 2019