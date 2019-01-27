News

Banky W reacts as INEC misspells his name

Banky W reacts as INEC?misspells his name and?misprints party logo on the ballot paper

Bankole Wellington has reacted to INEC misspelling his name and misprinting his party’s logo. Bank W talked about this on Instagram. He said,  “It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the election day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on’.

Banky W who is currently contesting for Federal House Of Representatives in Lagos went on to say, ‘no sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. You will see “Modern Democratic party” on the ballot with this new logo… so PLEASE help us repost the logo everywhere. We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle. We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness.

You may also like

Denola Grey’s Instagram page is the ultimate style inspiration for men

Chimamanda Adichie shares photo with Wole Soyinka

Nigerian lady on Twitter narrates how her pastor’s wife slept with her boyfriend

Would you rock this bag from the corks of soft drinks?

Do you want to be featured on Vogue? All you need is 7.4 million naira!

Nnamdi Kanu reacts to the suspension of CJN Walter Onnoghen by Buhari, tells his Biafra family what next to do

CJN Onnoghen’s Suspension: Don’t truncate our Democracy, it was hard won – Oby Ezekwesili tells Buhari

US reacts to CJN Onnoghen’s suspension

Nigerian man dies while fighting for the custody of his daughter from Italian authorities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *