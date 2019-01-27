Banky W reacts as INEC misspells his name

Bankole Wellington has reacted to INEC misspelling his name and misprinting his party’s logo. Bank W talked about this on Instagram. He said, “It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the election day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on’.

Banky W who is currently contesting for Federal House Of Representatives in Lagos went on to say, ‘no sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. You will see “Modern Democratic party” on the ballot with this new logo… so PLEASE help us repost the logo everywhere. We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle. We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness.