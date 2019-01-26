Banky W’s wife Adesua Etomi threatens lady who accused her husband of collecting N57m to campaign for Buhari

Singer and House of Reps aspirant, Banky W and wife are waging war on Twitter on a certain Miriam Shehu who accused the couple of collecting bride to campaign for Buhari.

It all started when the Twitter user fired at Banky W for pretending to be non-partisan and accused him and his wife of collecting N57 million to campaign for President Buhari. She claimed that the couple travelled to Abuja sometime in December to sign the alleged contract.

According to her, Banky converted his music label to a PR firm and got a contract from one Abubakar Ahmed to promote Buhari for the up-coming elections. She questioned the singer why he has failed to do his work despite being paid handsomely for it.

Miriam went further to state that she has a photo of the couple boarding the flight in which they flew business class, paid for by the facilitator of the alleged contract.

Read her post below:

Mr. Wellington, come out and support Buhari with your chest. You can’t be doing this non-partisan shit forever. Your EME Company you converted to PR firm got a contract of N57m through one Abubakar Ahmed to promote Buhari. Why have you not been doing your work? https://t.co/lip4u6zERK — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) January 26, 2019

A furious Banky immediately responded to the allegations and denied ever signing such a contract. He boldly stated that he has never collected any money to do anything for the president and all Miriam said and lies and all libelous claims to defame his good name.

Read his response below:

FALSE. COMPLETELY false and untrue. I’ve never met this person, and never collected a dime to do anything for this President. I DARE YOU to show proof of the false stories you are peddling. Why would I be running on an independent party in my own constituency if that was my plan? — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

Someone can tweet “Banky W has collected 57 million contract to do PR for Buhari” and get hundreds of retweets/believers in a few mins, without anyone actually bothering to ask for proof. It is COMPLETELY false, but noone cares for the truth. (1) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

Banky’s wife, Adesua refused to keep mum. She, who was also accused with her husband responded in a series of tweet, also denying the grave allegation.

She stated that herself and her hubby were in Abuja in December for and event with EU and did not sign any such contract as claimed by Miriam.

Read her posts below:

Miriam, I don’t know u and I will never understand why you have tweeted this lie. My husband and I went to Abuja in December for the 16 days of Activism against gender based violence. A final event was put together by the EU and as influencers, we were invited to attend. (Thread) https://t.co/vTfAJr9ozY — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) January 26, 2019

My husband has never collected a dime to support Buhari. There is nothing to substantiate what you have written and I’m racking my brain about why you would write this. I’m saddened too. More because it is a huge lie but life has taught me that time reveals ALL THINGS. — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) January 26, 2019

Lastly, Nigeria will be great. She will thrive and she will rise above all the lies, the corruption, the turmoil. We WILL NOT BE SILENCED FOR PEOPLE LIKE YOU who spew lies. We will not back down. We will not retreat and THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL. Our names and hearts are clean. — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) January 26, 2019