BBNAIJA SEASON 4: AUDITIONS START FEBRUARY 1

If you’re looking to be one of the housemates in the next Big Brother Nigeria season 4, then here’s your first step.

The auditions for season 4, will hold on February 1 and 2, in some parts of the country.

If you live in Lagos or environment, then you have to find your way to the D Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, to try your luck in the audition to be the next big thing in showbiz.

For those in Port Harcourt and environs, audition will hold at Hotel Presidential. Audition in Warri will hold at the Deluxe Garden Suites, and Calabar folks should be at the Venetian Arena.

Oaklands Hotel and park is the venue for Enugu while for Ibadan, will have its, at Mauve 21 Event Centre.

For Abuja people, the venue is at MultiChoice Office in Maitama, while those in Benin city and environs should Uyi Grand Event Centre.

What you must have?

To be eligible to participate in the auditions of the year’s show which is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja, you must be 21 and above, with valid International Passports.

You only have to show up at the audition centres nationwide, no fee, no online registration portal – Good luck!!!