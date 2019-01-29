Entertainment, Trending

‘Beauty Without Brains Equals Zero’ – Teenage Actress, Regina Daniel, Says As She Slay In New Pictures

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is beautiful and she sure knows it as she constantly show off her God’s given gift on social media at the slightest.

The light skinned actress was in the same mood earlier today when she shared with her fans on Instagram, some beautiful pictures of herself.

However she added a simple caption ‘beauty without brains equals zero’

Picture;

What she said:

You may also like

Peter Obi is a liar – Amaeachi fires shots at him

What a blunder!!! Watch moment Buhari raised the hand of his own aide as ‘governatorial’ candidate of Cross River state

2019: any attempt to rig the elections will result in war

Atiku is the kind of leader Nigeria needs

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st January

Breaking!!!Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Dumped Out Of The Coppa Italia

‘Maurizio Sarri Is Pretty Much An Italian Version Of Louis Van Gaal But With A Smoking Addiction’ – Fans Call Out The Tactician After Chelsea’s Heavy Defeat To Bournemouth

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *