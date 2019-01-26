Ben Bruce launches attack on Ezekwesili: “Have some decency and save what is left of your tattered reputation”

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili has no right to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari, having been a strong supporter of the president.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East on Saturday via Twitter said Ezekwesili, was one of those who hailed Buhari, when he ‘started a war against the judiciary in 2006,’ but now cries fowl now.

This comes after the former minister totally condemned the removal of Walter Onnoghen by Buhari on Friday and replacing him with a new acting chief justice. Also speaking via Twitter, Ezekwesili, who had on Thursday pulled out of the presidential race, accused Buhari of being a ‘grave danger to our fragile democracy’.

There are only but a few Nigerians today that are not shocked and embarrassed at the case made against the CJN but come on, Mr President, you have GROSSLY ABUSED the principle of Separation of Powers in our Democracy by FAILING TO FOLLOW DUE PROCESS. Reverse that ABUSE. You know what’s worse, President Buhari , it is the fact that observers of your usual nepotistic instincts could already predict where you were headed with the Judiciary. You DIVIDE your people too much by your words and actions. WE have had enough of such poor Leadership.

However,in his reaction to Ezekwesili, Bruce said the former world bank vice president only shares crocodile tears because she has always supported Buhari.

Dear @obyezeks, you supported @MBuhari when he started his war against the judiciary in 2016. On this same Twitter, I warned you and others like you that if you praised him then, you are only encouraging him to do worse. You contributed to this Oby.

You clapped in 2016 when the war against the judiciary began. Today, because you have fallen out with the tyrant you are shedding crocodile tears? Have some decency and save what is left of your tattered reputation. People like you brought us to this point with your gullibility.