Blackmailers threaten to release Tonto Dikeh’s private photos, she reacts

Nigerian actress, singer, and philanthropist Tonto Wigo Charity Dikeh (born 9 June 1985), better known as Tonto Dikeh who hails from Rivers State and is from Ikwerre, a subgroup of the Igbo tribe has dared some blackmailers who threatened to release her nude photos if she fails to meet their demands.

The blackmailers claimed to have gotten hold of Tonto Dikeh’s nude photos and threatened to release it together with nude photos of some other celebrities.

But the actress was unfazed and begged them to release it fast. She however warned that she will kill them and damn the consequences if they release a photoshopped image of her.

Sharing the blackmailers’ threat , Tonto wrote:

THESE ONES ARE STILL LEARNING,

IF I GIVE YOU GUYS A DIRTY SLAP YOU WILL RELEASE MY NUDES TODAY..

How dare you have my nudes and decide to release it at weekend,Do you know how much I have spent on my body so far..

Don’t play with me ,RELEASE THE SHIT LETS MAKE MONEY..

I WANNA BLOW SO DONT LET ME DROP IT BEFORE YOU LAD!!

#securingthebag2019

#PS:- if you release a photo shopped picture of me,I WILL SHOOT YOU IN THE HEAD AND GO TO JAIL,I will hunt you down and do really bad things to everyone you Love..

DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME @nigerianpolice

