Bobrisky shows off the interiors of his house, warns haters

Shortly after Bobrisky roasted actor, Odunlade Adekola, for subbing him, he is all over the internet showing off his mansion home and warning haters to mind their business and leave him alone.

Male Barbie Bobrisky is one to be quick in his feelings when he perceives a major or minor threat from anyone questioning his lifestyle.

Having built an empire for being a cross-dresser, the bleaching cream expert does not take it likely when people try to abuse his personality.

Bob released clips from his mansion home, flaunting the interiors. He stated that he has made it in Lagos and people should leave him and his lifestyle choices alone.

He called haters to show off their own houses if they can step up to his level. The cross-dresser also boasted that he his living his best life and those who are in doubt, can see for themselves.

Looking chic in a robe and having a meal of jollof rice, Bobrisky also showed his fans that he is enjoying himself and cashing out and their criticisms are not affecting him.

Video Below: