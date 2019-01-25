Politics, Trending

Breaking!!! Buhari suspends CJN Onnoghen

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Nigeria’s chief justice, Walter Onnoghen, and has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN

The suspension was revealed by Bashir Ahmad, president Buhari’s aide on new media. According to the presidential aide, speaking via his twitter handle on Friday, the suspension was based on the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).
He wrote:

JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari suspends the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen and appoints Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN.

