Juventus hope of taking another step closer towards a fifth consecutive Copp Italia trophy was put to a halt on Wednesday after being drubbed 3-0 by Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz stadium. Their head coach ,Massimiliano Allegri, was also sent from the touchline following un-sportsmanship behaviour during the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for his first trophy as a Juventus player would now continue to wait as a result of the defeat.