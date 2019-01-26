News, Uncategorized

‘Buhari assaulting Nigerians in Babariga’ – Dino Melaye

The senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of destroying democracy in Nigeria.

Melaye in a post on his Twitter page titled, “THE AUDACITY OF BAD LEADERSHIP IN NIGERIA,” urged Nigerians to stand up against the government and stop ‘evil audacity’ in the country.

Making reference to Buhari’s regime in 1983, Melaye said “Buhari in 1983 destroyed Democracy in Khaki and today in 2019 is assaulting Nigerians in babariga.

“Man dies only once,Nigerians! we must all come out of our cocoons and stop this display of evil audacity.

“Government is not owned by those in Government but owned by the People. Nigerians must prove that the people are bigger than those in Government. The time to act is NOW!!

Buhari has since Friday been under criticisms after he suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen based on an order of Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

