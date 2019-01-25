Trending

‘Buhari is a fantastic monster’, Fani Kayode reacts to Onnoghen’s case

The suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has stirred a hot debate among both the elites and ordinary Nigerians.

Latest to react to the suspension of the CJN, which was reported  ‘forced’ on President Muhammadu Buhari by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

According of the former Aviation Minister, he had warned his friends in the opposition party about Buhari but they didn’t  listen, rather  they laughed and scorned him but now they aren’t laughing any more.

Speaking via his twitter handle on Friday, he wrote:

When I warned my friends in the opposition that we are dealing with a fascistic monster in Buhari they did not believe me, they laughed me to scorn and accused me of being an alarmist. Well I doubt they are laughing anymore. For a President in a democracy to suspend the CJN..

