Trending

‘Buhari Just Start Preparing Your Congratulatory Message For Atiku’ – Nigerians Say As Teeming Crowd Welcome Atiku In Kaduna (Pictures)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took their presidential campaign rally to Kaduna state today as they solicit for votes ahead of the forthcoming election scheduled for next month. Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential flag bearer of the party was well received by state as many crowd trouped out to welcome him.

Kaduna, surprisingly is believed to be an APC stronghold and also has governor, Nasir El Rufai, of the rulling party as its governor.

Pictures:

What they are saying;

 

You may also like

North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s wife steps out in Secondary School uniform (Photos)

Mr 2Kay Shows Off EggPlant In New Picture

‘Kante Is The Only Player In World Football Who Can Score With A Triple Nutmeg. He’s Not Human’ – Fans React As N’golo Kante Scored A ‘Worldie’ To Send Chelsea Into Carabao Cup Final

‘While Others Are Collecting #1000, #500 Our Dear Igbo Brothers Are Insisting On #5000 Or Nothing’ – Nigerians Say As They Claim Buhari’s Campaign At Enugu Witnessed A Low Turn Out

Will power improve if Atiku is elected president because he owns a generator importation business? – See Atiku’s response

See how Peter Obi was welcomed at computer village, Ikeja(Video)

‘Rehearsal For The Biggest Show Of My Life’ – Davido Says As He Shares Picture With His Fans (Picture)

Check Out Omoni Oboli’s Epic Response To An Instagram User Who Asked Her For 1k

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *