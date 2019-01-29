Buhari wants to head the three arms of government

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to head all three arms of government, so that he could have absolute power.

The opposition party national chairman said this during the presidential rally of his party at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Akwa Ibom state on Monday.

In his address, Secondus said that the president wants to head all arms of government so he could jail anyone he deems fit – He also stated that if Buhari fails to reverse the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, Nigeria’s Chief Justice, something will happen.

Read his full address below

President Muhammadu Buhari wants to head all the three arms of Government

I want to warn that if he fails to reverse suspension of Onnoghen, God will do something.

President Buhari’s desire is to head all the three arms of government and turn a full blown dictator.

My message to jubilant party supporters at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Monday is that President Buhari’s ambition is to be Chief Justice, Senate President and the Speaker of the House yet he claims to be a converted democrat.

The President wants to be everything, so that he can jail whoever he wants, if he fails to reverse the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, something will happen, God will reverse it.

The situation in the country at the moment is precarious and the World is aware that All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Buhari want to destroy the country but we can no longer keep quiet.

The PDP is Akwa Ibom 100%. I want to warn that anybody trying to play God will be brought down by God. You rig election in Akwa Ibom, you rig your head.