Trending

#BuhariOut#: The Person Buhari Unconstitutionally Used To Replace Onnoghen Is A Sharia Judge With A Ph.D In Sharia law – Nigerians Say As The Call Out Buhari On Social Media

The decision by President Muhamadu Buhari to replace embattled chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, with Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed,  have been met with negative reactions from Nigerians.

The embattled CJN was suspended by the code of conduct tribunal following allegations of corrupt practises.

Their reactions;

You may also like

Actress Iyabo Ojo Stuns In New Picture As She Flaunt Her Curves

Annie Idibia Steps Out In A New Classy Picture (Pictures)

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma, Cooks Sumptuous Meal But Tunde Ednut Is Not Impressed (Pictures)

Davido Fires Heavy Shots At Buhari Over New CJN

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Shares Amazing Story Of How She Went To A School For The Blind 16 Years Ago

‘We Need To Re- Invite Jose Mourinho And Sack Him Again’ – Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi, Says After Manchester United Dumped Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

Onnoghen: You’re a grave danger to our Democracy, Ezekwesili, Fayose blast Buhari

‘Buhari is a fantastic monster’, Fani Kayode reacts to Onnoghen’s case

#TyrantBuhari: Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Onnoghen’s suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *