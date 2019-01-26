BuhariOut#: The Person Buhari Unconstitutionally Used To Replace Onnoghen Is A Sharia Judge With A Ph.D In Sharia law – Nigerians Say As The Call Out Buhari On Social Media

The decision by President Muhamadu Buhari to replace embattled chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, with Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, have been met with negative reactions from Nigerians.

The embattled CJN was suspended by the code of conduct tribunal following allegations of corrupt practises.

Their reactions;

Draconian Buhari is trying to divide us along ethnic and religious lines, this, we must not shy away from saying. The good news is, even our Northern family is appalled, they don't support his nonsense.#BuhariMustGo #TyrantBuhari #BuhariOut pic.twitter.com/zJ12yf7MX2 — Desmond Joyce (@natubabe1) January 25, 2019

What President in the world can illegally suspend the Chief Justice and swear in a Sharia adventist as Chief Justice? That's right, Buhari.#BuhariOut — Parodisent General Buhari (@TheMbuhari) January 25, 2019

Every time I see any news about buhari I get really nervous. Like what has this man destroyed again#BuhariOut — Adazoe (@Adazoee) January 25, 2019