Bukky Wright converts to Christianity

Actress, Bukky Wright has converted back to her old religion, Christianity after she previously converted to Islam.

Bukky Wright, who is divorced from her first marriage, married another journalist, divorced him and allegedly divorced again from her current husband, is now based in Huston Texas, with her two sons.

Formerly known as Bukola Sekinat, the Yoruba actress professed Islam around 2015.

“I have been seeing her in Winners Chapel, Houston, where she attends services and would come elegantly dressed, a reliable source exclusively told KemiAshefon.