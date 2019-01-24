Uncategorized

Bukky Wright converts to Christianity

Actress, Bukky Wright has converted back to her old religion, Christianity after she previously converted to Islam.

Bukky Wright, who is divorced from her first marriage, married another journalist, divorced him and allegedly divorced again from her current husband, is now based in Huston Texas, with her two sons.

Formerly known as Bukola Sekinat, the Yoruba actress professed Islam around 2015.

“I have been seeing her in Winners Chapel, Houston, where she attends services and would come elegantly dressed, a reliable source exclusively told KemiAshefon.

Tags

You may also like

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Ahmadu Bello Stadium goes agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar to the state

Search for Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala has been called off

Alexx Ekubo reacts to Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

2Baba complains about ‘bad songs’ flooding the Nigerian airwaves

Omotola Jalade reveals she is not excited African movies were not nominated for 2019 Oscars

Most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships – Twitter user says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *