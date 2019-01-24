Entertainment, Trending

Check Out Omoni Oboli’s Epic Response To An Instagram User Who Asked Her For 1k

Several people have turned the social media platform to where they go to stalk people for money and Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is not a fan of such act. One of her fans  tried to stalk her for money via her Instagram page today but she got more than she bargained for from the 40 year old actress as she penned down a long epistle for her.

The post:

What she added;

View this post on Instagram

These are the issues… I have never responded to begging comments ever because I know first hand that we’ve all needed a little assistance and maybe even still do so we have to ask but… You are asking for assistance for what exactly? What is the end game? Is it to start a business that will eventually give you some financial freedom? If so, fantastic! I applaud you! When it becomes a lifestyle is when it gets worrisome. How do you for months or years drop the same comment on hundreds or thousands of posts? It reminds me of those days nicely dressed guys would come to you outside business places and say they lost their wallet and they just needed transport fare. You will then know you’ve been had, when the same guy meets you the following week with the exact same story. It’s now online. We all know country hard. Leave o, it’s really hard for many people and we try in our small capacity to help as many people as we can…But if you are an able bodied young person, think of what you can do and then you can beg for the money to do it. I know free money is sweet. Believe me, as hard as I work for my money, the kind of dance I dance when I get free money nor be here but…there’s dignity in making your own money. Dignity in doing something that will not only give you money but bring satisfaction and fulfillment. My darling young lady deleted her comment after my response to her. Luckily I had screenshot it. I had thought she would come to my DM asking for assistance to start something but she deleted her comment. What does that tell you? Please my fellow hustlers, nobody owes anybody anything! Stand up and do something! God bless our hustle.

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli) on

