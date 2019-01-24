Chelsea finally land 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Premier League giants Chelsea have completed the signing of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on a short term loan deal till the end of the season.

The 31-year-old who spent the first half of this season on loan at AC Milan will feature for the Blues for the rest of this campaign.

While at the San Siro, Higuain found the back of the net eight times in all competitions, and he is expected to help the London club solve their goals scoring problems.

The striker previously played under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli in 2015/16, when he finished as top scorer in Serie A with 36 goals, breaking a long-standing Italian record.

Having completed his deal with the Stamford Bridge side, the former Real Madrid star said:

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it.

“It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.” Director Marina Granovskaia added:

“Gonzalo was our number one target in this transfer window and arrives with a proven record at the highest level.

“He has previously worked with Maurizio to great effect and is familiar with how the coach likes to play. ‘This was not an easy deal for us to do because of the numerous parties involved, but we are delighted we were able to make it happen and we look forward to seeing the impact Gonzalo will make for us in the second half of the season.”

Higuain’s exceptional skills got him to be named in the Serie A Team of the Year on three separate occasions and backs his personal achievements up with collective honours.

A title winner with Real Madrid and Juventus, he has also won domestic cup competitions with both teams, as well as being part of the Napoli side which won the Italian Cup in 2013/14.

On the international stage, meanwhile, Higuain has represented Argentina at three World Cups and started the final against Germany in 2014.