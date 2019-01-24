Uncategorized

Chelsea react as John Mikel Obi completes move to Middlesbrough

Former Premier League champions, Chelsea have reacted to Super Eagles’ captain, John Mikel Obi joining English Championship side, Middlesbrough, on a six-month deal.

Middlesbrough on Thursday confirmed the signing of Mikel Obi, a former Chelsea midfielder.

Mikel tore up his contract with Chinese Super League (CSL) side, Tianjin TEDA, after escaping relegation.

The 31-year-old has battled injuries since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has put in efforts to get back in top shape.

Chelsea took to their official Twitter page, @ChelseaFC, to congratulate Mikel and wished him good luck at his new club, Middlesbrough.

“Good luck at Middlesbrough, @Mikel_John_Obi!,” Chelsea tweeted alongside a picture of Mikel wearing the Blues’ jersey.

Mikel will be expected to make his debut for Middlesbrough when they take on Newport County in an FA Cup clash scheduled for Saturday, January 26.

