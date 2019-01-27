News

Chimamanda Adichie shares photo with Wole Soyinka

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie showers Professor Wole Soyinka with glowing words as she shares photo of them together

Chimamanda Adichie met with Professor Wole Soyinka. They took a photo together which she shared on Instagram saying,

You are, for me, a guiding light:

Your courage. The ease with which you inhabit your skin, speaking your mind, unburdened by apology.

Your kindness and humour.

Your utter coolness.

The urgent, terse poetry of The Man Died, the exuberance of Ake; your faith in possibility, in adventure, in progress.

Yes indeed, ‘the mindless ones are neither the total sum nor the true face of humanity.’

Thank you, Prof.

CNA

