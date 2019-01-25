Chioma Akpotha releases an epic throwback photo of herself posing with Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha has released an epic throwback photo of herself posing with her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Chioma Akpotha, has apparently had an enduring friendship with her colleague, Funke Akindele and has just proven that they have come a long way with a throwback photo she shared.

The actress who has a cordial relationship with her fans on social media, shared the throwback on her Instagram page to the admiration of her many followers.

In the photo, the actresses are seen beaming at the camera with joyful smiles on their faces.

See below:

She captioned thus photo thus:

“I don’t even understand what I was wearing on my head!!!

“I was feeling like a hot babe that year o

“See @funkejenifaakindele ‘s eyeshadow

“We were hot babes then o BUT Hottest now

“God has truly been good to us”