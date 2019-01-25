Chioma shares new loved up photos with her boo Davido, opens up about how they met

Just when we think Nigeria’s favourite celebrity couple Davido and Chioma, have piped low on the public display of affection, they drop yet another ‘bomb’ photo, leaving many people wishing for their kind of love.

A while ago, Nigerian superstar singer, Davido revealed that his chef bae, Chioma had taken a break off social media to concentrate on her cooking show. This came after breakup rumours started circulating the internet.

Well if you’re team Davido and Chioma, no need to fret as the popping couple are still going strong with their love and this is evident in the photo recently shared by Chioma shortly after she returned on Instagram.

Chioma who is pictured sharing a passionate kiss with her boo, captioned the photo:

The pretty lady who has got a penchant for making delicious looking dishes, has captured the heart of the father of two and brought a significant amount of happiness into his life.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, the pretty chef revealed she met the singer while they were in the university. Chioma stated that she actually met him through her friend who was dating Davido’s friend at the time.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

While Davido is big on family and his bae, his money is also another thing the 30 billion gang leader doesn’t play with.