CJN Crisis: What Nigerians Are Saying After The Presidency Threatened To Unleash The Millitary On USA Is A Must Read

Senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Sheu, revealed today during a live programme on Channels Television ‘Politics Today’ the the presidency will not accept foreign interference in the nation’s affairs.

His comment came few hours after the European Union, US and UK reacted to the suspension of the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The mouth piece of the current administration however spurred Nigerians into reaction after he said that the nation’s security forces is ready to confront any plan or attempt to interfere with or disrupt the process whether by “elements within or from outside the country”.

Their reactions:

Garba Shehu threatening UK, EU and US from his hotel in Germany…lol — Sola Atikulated Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) January 27, 2019