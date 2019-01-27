Couple name their new born twins Atiku and Wike in Rivers state

A certain man who has been identified as, Saveme Odual, has reportedly named his new born twins after Atiku and Wike in Rivers state.

According to Facebook user, Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi, the man who named his new born twins Atiku and Wike, is said to be a former member of the APC who decamped to PDP the day Governor Wike visited Abua Odual for the PDP campaigns.

Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi wrote below;

“An Odual man from Ward 11 identified as Saveme Akpila, a former member of the APC who decamped to PDP the day Gov. Wike visited Abua Odual for the PDP campaigns, has named his newborn twins Atiku and Wike. After the PDP Presidential Candidate and Gubernatorial Candidate of Rivers State, respectively.

They were delivered on his way home after the PDP campaigns at Ayama, Abua on Tuesday.

To God be the glory!”