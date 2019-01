Juventus have now pulled 11 points clear at the top of the Italian Serie A table after coming from behind to beat Lazio by two goals to one during their domestic league clash today.

Portuguese International, Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed the turn around from the spot in the 88th minutes scored his 8th domestic away goal of the current season to set a new record.

His goal today makes him the the first player to score in eight consecutive away game in Series since 1994. Amazing Isn’t it???