After months of accusing singer Tiwa Savage of lifting, singer DannyYoung gets one over Tiwa Savage as he forces YouTube to takedown her video.

DannyYoung accused the Mavin queen of lifting his lyrics in his song ‘Oju Tiwon’ in her single ‘One’, and it seems he reported the issue to Youtube as we discover that the video has been taken down on the channel.

See post below;