Chef Chioma’s cooking show preview is set for tonight, and we see her boyfriend, Davido taking to his IG page to advertise the program.

As we all know, Davido is the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram, and making the and advert for his bae is surely a big one.

Advertising for his bae, Davido wrote;

Who’s ready for @thechefchi Show !! Preview showing at @theo2london 2nite ! 👩‍🍳 😍