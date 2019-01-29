By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London. This was after he sang the song he dedicated to her, Assurance. Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Simi shares wedding photo Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Patoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Toolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Kenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Twitter user says he never receives gifts from girls Betty Irabor blasts people who make other people feel insecure Media personality, Seyi Atigarin wore this stunning dress to the Film Gala Previous articleToolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Next articleWunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.