Entertainment, Politics, Trending

Davido Reacts After APC Witnesses Made Contradictory Statements At Osun Election Tribunal

Image result for davido and uncle

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the last Osun state election, Ademola Adeleke, who is an uncle to multi award winning Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, challenged the victory of the All Progressive Congress candidate, Fatai Oyetola, who was declared as the winner of the election in an election tribunal yesterday.

However, there was wild drama at the hearing when APC witnesses made contradictory statement against the testimonies that had made earlier before the court.

Davido who has been vocal in the political scene since his uncle contested for Osun state governorship seat then took to his Twitter  handle.

Davido’s reaction:

You may also like

‘I Came To London To Sleep’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus, Says As She Share Beautiful Pictures (Pictures)

What Talented Actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni, Said After Two Fans Gifted Her Two Cars Would Leave You Thrilled

Duncan Mighty Gushes About Wife, Drops A Classy Message For Her

‘This Is Very Strange. Governors From Niger Republic Identifying With The APC And Even Campaigning. It’s Really Weird.’ – Nigerians Slam APC For Inviting Niger Republic To Nigeria’s Politics

Keyamo: Why It’s an absolute insult for Atiku to accuse Buhari of planning to rig(Video)

‘This Crowd Reminds Me Of How They Deceived Jonathan, Chop Him money Clean Mouth.’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About The Huge Crowd That Greeted Buhari At Kano(Pictures)

‘Mr. “Integrity”, The Anti Corruption Messiah, Just Raised The Hand Of Ganduje of Kano, A Man Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes.’ – Nigerians React As Buhari Endorsed Ganjure’s Candidacy

Buhari is the grandfather of Nigeria’s corruption family – Fayose

After endorsing Ganduje for second term, Buhari says fight against corruption still on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *