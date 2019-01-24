Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

A male nurse has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman who has been in coma for 14 years gave birth last month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix Police announced that Nathan Sutherland, 36, who was responsible for taking care of the unconscious patient at the Hacienda HealthCare centre in Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested today after his DNA “matched the baby”.

Sutherland belonged to a two-person rap group called ‘SLEEPLESSLOULJAZ’. He went by the stage name ‘Nate’.

The biography for the musical group says Sutherland and his musical partner ‘T’ were ‘adopted by 2 US citizens from a Haitian Orphanage in 1989 at the ages of 7(Nate) and 4(T). They had to learn the English language within 3 months so that they would not be too far behind others their own ages in school.’

It added:

They have never from the birth canal to now have never had anything handed over to them on a silver platter. Their adoptive parents made sure of it.

The rap group have performed at the Faith Center West Family Church and at small concert venues and once performed at a father’s day luncheon at a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona in 2010.

Sutherland has been charged with raping the vulnerable woman after she gave birth on December 29th and police matched his DNA to the baby that the victim had. He is currently being held at Maricopa county jail in Arizona.

Staff at Hacienda HealthCare were unaware the patient was pregnant until she went into labor. The baby is now being cared for by the woman’s family.

The 29-year-old woman has been a patient at the facility for the last 26 years, after being left disabled following a near drowining accident at the age of three. She’s been in coma for 14 years.

Sutherland, a licensed practicing nurse, who has been working at the facility since 2011, has been booked into Marciopa Jail on one charge of sexual assault and one charge of abusing a vulnerable adult, Mirror reports.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Chief Williams said:

The investigation was, and still is, the highest priority of our police department.

Sgt Tommy Thompson said at a press conference:

We may not know how many times this occurred.

We cant always choose the way we come into this life, but this community can choose to love this baby. I’m told the baby is fine.