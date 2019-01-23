Uncategorized

Diego Maradona pays tribute to Emiliano Sala after the striker went missing on a plane

Argentina legend, Diego Maradona has paid tribute to Cardiff City star, Emiliano Sala, after the striker went missing on a plane over the English Channel on Monday night.

Sala was travelling from Nantes to the Welsh capital to join his team-mates following his £15million move.

Sala’s plane was lost from the radar as it crossed the English Channel and the 28-year-old is now feared dead.

Maradona, a fellow countryman with Sala, said he was “devastated” to hear the news of the former Nantes’ star missing.

“I cannot even imagine [what] the family of Emiliano Sala is going through,” Maradona posted on Instagram.

“My wish, and that of everyone, is that you have landed at a different airport…”

Meanwhile, the search for Sala resumed on Wednesday morning after it was postponed overnight.

