DJ Cuppy flaunts her new Rolls Royce phantom

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has just flaunts her new Rolls Royce phantom, which is reportedly worth over One Hundred and Eighty Million Naira.

The DJ took to her Instagram page to show off a Rolls Royce Phantom which she says she waited for 13 months for it to be built to her specification. We can all tell that the Royce is surely worth the wait.

DJ Cuppy shows off her new Rolls Royce phantom lailasnews 1

According to Business Insider, the standard wheelbase Rolls Royce Phantom starts at about $450,000. Company data, however, shows Phantom VIII customers are adding more than $150,000 in bespoke options to their cars for an average order price of $600,000.

She didn’t say if she bought it herself or was a gift from her papa.

Sharing images of the Royce, DJ Cuppy wrote;

”After a 13 month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! Florence Ote #NewYearNewRide