‘Don’t relent, continue farming’ – President Buhari urges Nigerians

President Buhari has urged Nigerians not to relent in their support for the Federal Government’s drive to move away from over-dependence on oil to agriculture.

The president made the call while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his presidential campaign in Birnin Kebbi.

He said;

“I was in Kebbi in 2015, during my campaigns and I made three promises: To transform the economy, boost security, as well as fight corruption head long”.

He continued to say, “on security, the people of Borno have, yesterday, confirmed that Boko Haram have been fully decimated. On agriculture, the last two rainy seasons had recorded bumper harvests, as such , food security is highly guaranteed in the country as we have reduced the importation of rice by 90 per cent, and we have also provided subsidised fertilisers to our teeming farmers. While hoping that similar bumper harvests would be recorded this year, I am appealing to Nigerians to go back to farm for subsistence and for sale and they should not relent in efforts to achieve that”.