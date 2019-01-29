Trending

Drama At APC Rally As Both Buhari And Oshiomole Made Mockery Of Rochas Okorocha Despite Being A Member Of The Same Party

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo state today was full of drama and controversy.

Recall that the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha, preferred gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the forthcoming election was denied ticket by the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) and had to defect to Action Alliance(AA) in order to participate in the next election.

Buhari during the rally told the residents of  the state to vote across party, religious and tribal lines.

He  however drew attention when he raised Hope Uzodima’s hand saying “I’m only raising his hand because he is APC” immediately after he rose Rochas’ hand as well.

The National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, however took things personal when he stepped forward to say that APC has no alliance with any party in Imo in a supposed slight dig at Rocha’s.

In his own word:

“I want to make it absolutely clear, the APC in Imo State has No Alliance with any other party”

You may also like

‘Which Part Of The South Did PDP Boast About Having A Stone Wall That APC Cannot Penetrate?’ – APC Say As They Show Off Teeming Crowd At Buhari’s Campaign Rally In Owerri(Video)

Buhari wants to head the three arms of government

Atiku’s memory has entered difficult moments – Bola Tinubu

Scary moment Nigerian policeman guns down unarmed man(Video)

A Healthy December for Market Users

Proposed sack or impeachment against Ambode sparks debate

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha, Gets Cozzy With Two Women (Pictures)

Tanko is Chief Justice of Buhari’s cabal not Nigeria – Ben Bruce

Former BBNaija Housemate, Nina, All Shades Of Glow As She Stun In New Pictures (Pictures)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *