Drama At APC Rally As Both Buhari And Oshiomole Made Mockery Of Rochas Okorocha Despite Being A Member Of The Same Party

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo state today was full of drama and controversy.

Recall that the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha, preferred gubernatorial candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the forthcoming election was denied ticket by the rulling All Progressive Party(APC) and had to defect to Action Alliance(AA) in order to participate in the next election.

Buhari during the rally told the residents of the state to vote across party, religious and tribal lines.

He however drew attention when he raised Hope Uzodima’s hand saying “I’m only raising his hand because he is APC” immediately after he rose Rochas’ hand as well.

The National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, however took things personal when he stepped forward to say that APC has no alliance with any party in Imo in a supposed slight dig at Rocha’s.

In his own word: