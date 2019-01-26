Duncan Mighty exposes a suspected fraudster who tried to deceive him by pretending to be a beautiful woman

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has exposed a suspected fraudster who tried to deceive him by pretending to be a beautiful woman.

The suspected fraudster pretending to be a beautiful woman had tried to start a conversation which could have led to him being scammed, if he had not taken swift action by turning the ‘lady’ down.

In the screen shot revealed by the singer, he noted that not all men are moved by what they see.

The Instagram handle of the suspected fraudster identified the person as Queen Jenny. After investigating the handle, the page was private and this Jenny claims to be in a relationship.

Screenshot below: