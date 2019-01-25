Emiliano Sala: Gonzalo Higuain & Sergio Aguero break silence on missing Cardiff City striker

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Chelsea’s Gonzalo Higuain have made a plea to authorities who are searching for Cardiff City striker, Emiliano Sala, to not stop looking for him.

Aguero and Higuain all come from the same country, Argentina, with Sala.

Sala was travelling from Nantes to the Welsh capital to join his team-mates following his £15million move when his plane went missing over the English Channel on Monday night.

Sala’s plane was lost from the radar as it crossed the English Channel and the 28-year-old is now feared dead.

Aguero tweeted: “We don’t want to give up, we want to hold on to hope. That’s why I also wish #NoDejenDeBuscar – don’t call off the search. From the start, my thoughts have been with Emiliano, his family and friends #PrayForSala”.

Commenting, Higuain said: “I am @g_Higuain. Please ask all the people of the world, either with a tweet, a video, a message in Instagram, ask to continue to the last consequences the search for Emiliano Sala”.

Meanwhile, the search for Sala was officially called off on Thursday.

“The search for the two men [Pilot and Sala] was called off on Thursday after three days. A Guernsey Police statement explained.

“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote.”