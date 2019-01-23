Emiliano Sala’s former partner posts stunning message on his disappearance

Emiliano Sala’s ex-girlfriend, Berenice Schkair, has claimed she doesn’t believe the disappearance of the Cardiff striker’s plane is an accident as she blamed a “soccer mafia” for the incident.

Sala was travelling from Nantes to the Welsh capital to join his team-mates following his £15million move.

His plane was lost from the radar as it crossed the English Channel and the player is now feared dead.

His former partner, Berenice Schkair, a French model, posted a cryptic tweet which she later deleted before expanding on her message on Instagram.

She initially said: “Investigate the soccer mafia because I do not believe this accident.”

Later, she wrote:

“I want to wake up and this is all a lie. Please investigate because I do not believe this was an accident or suspend a search for bad weather when they hardly find objects floating in [the sea].

“I need to read that you showed up I can not believe they stop the search until tomorrow , that they lose time and do not investigate, I feel powerless, it’s a nightmare.”

On Wednesday, rescue workers resumed their search for the plane.

Two planes took off on Wednesday morning to search a “targeted area” where there is the “highest likelihood” of finding something based on a review of tides and the weather.