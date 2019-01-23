‘Even In The Heat Of OBJ’s Brutal Rigging Techniques In 2003 and 2007, Buhari Won In Sokoto state.’ – Nigerians React As APC Campaign Train Hit Sokoto

The 2019 general election is just some weeks away from now and politicians have started soliciting for votes from the electorates. The incumbent president, Muhmmadu Buhari, was at Sokoto today to seek their supports as he seek re- election into the country’s highest political office.

His campaign at the state was a fruitful one as he was received by a teeming crowd at the campaign ground and this has got Nigerians reacting on social media.

What they are saying:

Even in the heat of OBJ's brutal rigging techniques in 2003 and 2007, Buhari won in Sokoto state. Everyone in the state – from the Government House to the Sultanate to the Mai Shayi to the onion seller – knows Buhari practically "owns" the state. Others can continue pretending! — Olalekan Adigun (@MrLekanAdigun) January 23, 2019

Can you @AWTambuwal beat this? This is Sokoto right NOW welcoming PMB#LetsReformSokoto as we gonna kick the hell out of looters from our state pic.twitter.com/oK1gDVMOTk — Engr Mustapha – MNSE (@Engineer_Musty) January 23, 2019