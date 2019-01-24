Ex-BBNaija housemate Uriel Ngozi Oputa shares lovely photo as she celebrates her birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa turned a year older today and in celebration she took to her social media space to share an adorable photo.

The curvy woman decided to bare her cleavage to make the desired impact.

She wrote:

‘Happy birthday to Me

UU girl remember to always be thankful and not Shameful,God has never left your side, Continue to bring light and Love.

Continue to be prayerful

Continue to dream because this is the beginning, the best is yet to come

Happy birthday to me the Soul I’ve grown to love.’

See her post below: