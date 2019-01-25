Ex presidential aide blasts Buhari over Onnoghen’s suspension

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to reports that president Muhammadu Buhari has suspended embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and replaced him with Tanko Mohammed.

According to the former presidential aide the said the suspension is nothing but a plot to rig the forthcoming presidential election. He noted that, that’s why its no coincidence that the suspension came the day Onnoghen was inaugurating the election tribunal. ”

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Friday, wrote thus:

I am not surprised at President Buhari’s suspension of CJN Onnoghen by and his swearing in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi as the new CJN. It’s no coincidence that the suspension came the day Onnoghen was inaugurating the election tribunal. This is all about 2019!

I completely and totally reject the suspension of CJN Onnoghen by the cabal. The trumped up corruption charges against Onnoghen are before the courts, who have so far ruled in Onnoghen’s favour. King Lear madness must be resisted by voters on February 16, 2019 #TankoIsaUsurper