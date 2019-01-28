Politics, Trending

Father Mbaka currently in a meeting with Buhari

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Reverend father Ejike Mbaka, is currently meeting g with President Muhammdu Buhari in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The priest recently came under fire for calling the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ‘stingy’ for not donating during his harvest bazaar last year.

Mbaka, who had prophesied Buhari’s victory in the last presidential election, had also said that the PDP will ‘fail’, in the coming election.

The details of the meeting is yet unknown, as the meeting was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details will be brought to you shortly….

You may also like

‘My Mama Dey My Back … Make Una Continue’ – Davido Says As He Flaunt Pictures Of His Sold Out Show(Pictures)

BBNAIJA SEASON 4: AUDITIONS START FEBRUARY 1

BB Naija Finalist, Cee-C, Shows Of Banging Body In A Tight Outfit (Pictures)

Onnoghen: Here’s what the UK, US and EU should really know – FG

O2 Arena Concert: Don Jazzy Weighs In On Davido’s Sold Out Concert

‘Musically Rude’ Rude Boy Says As He Lounge With Tubaba(Picture)

‘I Hope Zenith Bank Have APP For Muslims And Traditionalists Also’ – Daddy Freeze Says As He Launches A Scathing Attack On Zenith Bank Following The Announcement Of Their Christian App

What Banky W Said After A Follower Called His Attention To His Missing Campaign Posters On The Highway Is A Must Read

‘Who Got The Better Concert At the O2, Davido Or Wizkid?’ – See Fans Reaction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *