Father Mbaka currently in a meeting with Buhari

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Reverend father Ejike Mbaka, is currently meeting g with President Muhammdu Buhari in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The priest recently came under fire for calling the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ‘stingy’ for not donating during his harvest bazaar last year.

Mbaka, who had prophesied Buhari’s victory in the last presidential election, had also said that the PDP will ‘fail’, in the coming election.

The details of the meeting is yet unknown, as the meeting was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details will be brought to you shortly….