First son of Lord’s Chosen pastor, Lazarus Muoka finally weds his lovely bride (Photos)

It was all shades of joy today at the Corporate Headquarters of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, International Conference Center in Lagos, as the first son of Pastor Joshua Muoka together with his bride, Sis Ifunanya Favour Muoka, walked down the aisle.

This opened up the marriage celebration for the year, 2019.

The wedding took all by surprise. This is because, the church members were expecting something different other than a low key wedding.

Here are more pictures from the wedding ceremony:

