Formal education will earn you a living but self education will earn you a fortune – Ubi Franklin

Owner of Triple M record label, Ubi Franklin, has never been one to miss the opportunity to motivate his followers abs fans.

The record label owner in a recent Instagram post, urged people to expand their income deliberately, in order to increase their fortune.

Franklin, who was once married to Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro said that self education is what brings all the fortune as formal education will only earn one a living.

Sharing a photo of himself striking a pose in front of house that seems to be under construction, he wrote: