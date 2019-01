Tamira Bello has officially joined the long list of slay queens in Nigeria who are hungry for social media influence.

Actress, Funke Akindele’s step-daughter, Tamira Bello, is one hot young woman.

The 20-year-old model shared these sizzling hot photos of herself in a lovely swimwear.

Tamira is JJC Skillz’s first child with Taiye Fajemisin. JJC has several children from different women.

Sharing the photos on IG, she wrote:

Off-Kilter Swimwear: Look 2 ✨

See more images below: