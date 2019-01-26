By Blessing NewsJanuary 26, 2019 Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has a word for internet trolls GbemiOO just shared this to her Twitter followers. She claims social media allows some of them to be disrespectful to her. Advertise WIth Information Nigeria At Cheap Rates. Click Here! Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s style will inspire you If she doesn’t spend on you, you are a side guy- Nigerian twitter user claims Latasha Ngwube flashes her cleavage in new photo Check out this throwback photo of Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele Mr 2kay posted this interesting photo DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce Linda Osifo buys new house in Lagos Chioma shares loved up photos of her and Davido in the UK Uti Nwakchukwu is looking dapper in new photo Previous articleCalling your spouse Honey is not just romantic but spiritual – Reno Omokri Next articleWhy do girls who go to clubs and sleep around end up in better marriages? Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.