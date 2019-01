Veteran Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw joins other Judges on CBS talent show, The World’s Best.

The Nollywood screen diva will be joing Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul as judges on the American talent show.

The show which is expected to premiere on February 3rd after Super Bowl L111, will have judges and the “Wall of the World”, international panel of 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts in various fields of entertainment evaluate performers.

You go girl!!!