Nneom Nkechi Okorocha was all smiles as she rocked a school uniform with her colleagues. It appears a social gathering was organized for her and her colleagues, and they decided to connect with their past.

The pictures have been enjoying serious attention on social media with positive comments.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, her husband is a two-time governor of Imo State and he is running for the senate under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

See more images below: