Harrysong recounts his childhood experience, reveals the amazing things his grandmother did for him

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has spoken out about the truly amazing things his grandmother did to show him love back in the day.

That some entertainers now live a flamboyant lifestyle doesn’t necessarily mean they were born with a silver spoon. This is the case with some Nigerian musicians who many envy because they live larger than life lifestyles.

For popular singer, Harrysong, growing up was one hell of an experience and he is not ashamed to tell anybody who cares to listen.

Recounting his childhood experiences in a post on Instagram, he shared the sacrifices his grandmother made just to fend for him. He first shared the photo below of himself and his grandmother together.

He wrote:

“This woman lived for me, sold wrappers to pay my fees, farm, and fish for me to survive; she was just 28 years old when my grandfather passed on.

“According to my tradition, she was supposed to get married to someone else in the family but she refused and chose to stay with us alone, bond with us, and her love for me is heavenly, she won’t leave the village no matter the gift and money, she’s my grandmother, I call her miloskey, I love her so much”

“MY JOURNEY”.

